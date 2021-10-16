Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 113.3% in September

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLPFY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.11. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $149.70 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

