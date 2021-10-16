DeHive (DHV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $486,916.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $974,659.32 and approximately $486,916.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

