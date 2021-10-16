Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $95.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.92 million to $138.41 million. Galapagos reported sales of $168.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.52. 107,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,724. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

