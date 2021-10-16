$0.82 EPS Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rogers Communications by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 104,284 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 234,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 621,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 560,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

