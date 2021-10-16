Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Update

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,804,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEAH remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

