Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,443. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.