Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,443. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
