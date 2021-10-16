Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Declines By 42.7%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 430.7 days.

ISUZF stock remained flat at $$12.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

