0x Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. 0x has a market cap of $848.86 million and approximately $56.42 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00206078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

