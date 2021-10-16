Contrasting Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Barings BDC alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Barings BDC and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $11.81, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barings BDC pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GCM Grosvenor pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barings BDC has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $71.03 million 7.50 $8.18 million $0.64 17.34 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.95 $4.05 million $0.49 23.22

Barings BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GCM Grosvenor. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 117.79% 6.79% 2.87% GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36%

Summary

Barings BDC beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.