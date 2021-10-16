Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Concord Medical Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Shares of Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,815. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.