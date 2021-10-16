BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 201,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,587. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

