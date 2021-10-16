African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AGAC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,454. African Gold Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,976,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

