$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $610.09. 1,960,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

