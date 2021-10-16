Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 2,599,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,936. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

