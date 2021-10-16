American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.42. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $10.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.81. 3,043,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

