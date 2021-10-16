ChartEx (CHART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,497.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $398,104.21 and $10,497.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

