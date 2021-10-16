Short Interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Expands By 127.0%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the September 15th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.52.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

