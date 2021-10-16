Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23.

PAFRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

