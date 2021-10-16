PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.84 billion to $14.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.41. 2,921,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

