National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 796,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,233. National Vision has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.