National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.
Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 796,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,233. National Vision has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
