$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,983. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Logitech International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $119,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

