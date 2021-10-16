BitBall Trading Up 135.2% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 188% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 135.2% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,818.68 or 1.00330702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.61 or 0.00756560 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001675 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004405 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

