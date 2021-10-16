Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post sales of $6.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.24 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

AFIB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. 160,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,793. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

