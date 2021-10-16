Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SOL shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

SOL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 715,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $486.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter worth $2,907,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

