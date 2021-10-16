Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.42.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,897. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

