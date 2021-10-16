Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Increases By 140.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:IOR remained flat at $$12.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.29.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
