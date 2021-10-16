Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Increases By 140.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR remained flat at $$12.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

