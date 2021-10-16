Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock remained flat at $$2.91 on Friday. 3,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,074. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.28. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

