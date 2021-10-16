Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Increases By 150.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellomay Capital stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.79% of Ellomay Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.