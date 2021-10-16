Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Target Price at $95.38

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.42. 288,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,560. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.
