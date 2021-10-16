Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Target Price at $95.38

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.42. 288,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,560. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

