HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. 14,062,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,667,662. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in HP by 198.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HP by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,649,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

