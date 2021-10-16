Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.90.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.73. 1,055,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $207.17.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

