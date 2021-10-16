Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Drops By 61.7%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the September 15th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVSA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 135,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

