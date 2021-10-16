Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of VNCE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 8,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.62. Vince has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vince will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

