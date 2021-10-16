ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,030. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.