Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report $9.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 470,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,047. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

