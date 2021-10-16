TrueChain Price Tops $0.15 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $12.10 million and $4.92 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00259724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00206186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

