Litecoin (LTC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.86 billion and $2.90 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $187.05 or 0.00306594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,763,370 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

