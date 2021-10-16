Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.77.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

