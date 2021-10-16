CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CVU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 18,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,119. The company has a market cap of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.80. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.