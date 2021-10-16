Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Decreases By 41.1%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $34.42. 7,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.