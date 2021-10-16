Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SWDBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities began coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

SWDBY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,384. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

