Davinci Coin (DAC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Davinci Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $1.48 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001211 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00109483 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00650070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Davinci Coin

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.