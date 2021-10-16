BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $287.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00060470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005683 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003386 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

