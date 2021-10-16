Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $21.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hitachi will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

