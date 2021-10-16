Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,354,300 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the September 15th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,543.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBF remained flat at $$21.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $21.44.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.