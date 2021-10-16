New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the September 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 176,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,392. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a current ratio of 19.68.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2,255.45%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

