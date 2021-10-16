Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $120,174.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $22.35 million and $120,174.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00068811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00109267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.39 or 0.99464390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.00 or 0.06299305 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00027646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

