-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPIX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. 189,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

