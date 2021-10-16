Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CHWY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.53. 2,879,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,176.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Chewy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chewy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

