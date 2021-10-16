$106.99 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post sales of $106.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.25 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $421.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $421.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $509.55 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. The company had a trading volume of 354,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,824. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,921,281. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,972,000 after buying an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.